Port of Charleston terminal evacuated over 'potential threat'

(CNN) Authorities are investigating a "potential threat" in a container aboard a ship at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday night.

The ship, Maersk Memphis, is at the Wando terminal. The terminal is used for container cargo, and has been evacuated to allow federal, state and local bomb detection units to investigate, the Coast Guard said.

The threat came in at about 8 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. It did not provide details on what kind of threat it was.

Developing story - more to come