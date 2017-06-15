Another day without a verdict in Philando Castile case

Story highlights Jury deliberation resumes on Friday

St. Paul, Minnesota (CNN) Jurors in the manslaughter trial of the Minnesota officer charged in Philando Castile's death were dismissed after their fourth day of deliberations on Thursday.

The jury will reconvene Friday in the case against St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is charged in the 2016 shooting death of Castile.

Jurors have spent almost as many days deliberating as they have hearing testimony and reviewing evidence. Testimony began on June 5.

If convicted, Yanez faces up to 20 years in prison on charges from the July 6, 2016, shooting, which sparked nationwide protests and reignited a debate over use of excessive force by police after Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.

Castile, who was bleeding heavily in the Facebook video, said he wasn't reaching for his gun, which he had a permit to carry. Reynolds said Castile was reaching for his ID in his back pocket when he was shot.

