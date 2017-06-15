Story highlights Lyle Jeffs escaped house arrest in 2016 with the help of a little olive oil

FLDS leader had been awaiting trial over fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges

(CNN) Bishop Lyle Jeffs, leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was arrested Wednesday night in South Dakota after almost a year on the run, according to the FBI.

Jeffs, 57, is being held in Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota. The details of his capture were not immediately available.

Last July, Jeffs, the brother of notorious FLDS leader Warren Jeffs, escaped house arrest after using olive oil to slip a GPS tracking bracelet off his ankle. At the time of his escape, the FBI warned the pubic that Lyle Jeffs was traveling with bodyguards and was considered dangerous.

#ARRESTED: FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs in custody after nearly a year on the lam. He was arrested in South Dakota around 8:30 last night. pic.twitter.com/6oDNbiXXaC — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) June 15, 2017

Jeffs took over leadership of the polygamist Mormon sect after his older brother was arrested on child sex charges related to his underage wives.

According to the FBI's wanted poster, Jeffs was on home confinement while awaiting trial over his alleged involvement in a food stamp fraud case when he escaped.

Read More