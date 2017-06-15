Breaking News

Polygamist Mormon sect leader Lyle Jeffs arrested in South Dakota

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 11:16 AM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

utah polygamist escapes using olive oil pkg_00000619
utah polygamist escapes using olive oil pkg_00000619

    JUST WATCHED

    Wanted polygamist may have escaped using olive oil

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Wanted polygamist may have escaped using olive oil 01:47

Story highlights

  • Lyle Jeffs escaped house arrest in 2016 with the help of a little olive oil
  • FLDS leader had been awaiting trial over fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges

(CNN)Bishop Lyle Jeffs, leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was arrested Wednesday night in South Dakota after almost a year on the run, according to the FBI.

Jeffs, 57, is being held in Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota. The details of his capture were not immediately available.
Last July, Jeffs, the brother of notorious FLDS leader Warren Jeffs, escaped house arrest after using olive oil to slip a GPS tracking bracelet off his ankle. At the time of his escape, the FBI warned the pubic that Lyle Jeffs was traveling with bodyguards and was considered dangerous.
    Jeffs took over leadership of the polygamist Mormon sect after his older brother was arrested on child sex charges related to his underage wives.
    According to the FBI's wanted poster, Jeffs was on home confinement while awaiting trial over his alleged involvement in a food stamp fraud case when he escaped.
    Read More
    He had been charged with conspiracy to commit benefits fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
    Ex-sect members escape polygamy, not pain
    Jeffs, another brother, Seth, and other conspirators were accused of defrauding the government of more than $12 million from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- more commonly known as food stamps.
    Life after Warren Jeffs: FLDS town divided
    FLDS Life After Warren Jeffs orig_00031327

      JUST WATCHED

      Life after Warren Jeffs: FLDS town divided

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Life after Warren Jeffs: FLDS town divided 03:33
    Church members were urged to allow the conspirators to use their food stamp cards to buy food, according to court documents.
    Families that qualified for federal assistance were allegedly told to turn over their food stamp debit cards and take what they needed from a warehouse of pooled resources called "the bishop's storehouse."
    As a result, the federal government alleges, some families subsisted on beans, rice and toast, while high-ranking church members got meat, turkey and seafood.
    Turncoat: 'Thug Willie' spills FLDS secrets
    The government also alleges that the Jeffs brothers and others laundered money by swiping food stamp debit cards and ringing up "ghost" purchases at church-friendly businesses. The laundered cash allegedly was used on big-ticket items such as a $30,000 pickup truck, a $14,000 tractor and $17,000 in paper products.
    Children of Warren Jeffs accuse him of sexual abuse
    warren jeffs children FLDS lisa ling orig_00002624

      JUST WATCHED

      Children of Warren Jeffs accuse him of sexual abuse

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Children of Warren Jeffs accuse him of sexual abuse 03:10
    An additional $250,000 was allegedly spent on printing costs for Warren Jeffs' self-published book of jailhouse revelations, "Jesus Christ, Message to All Nations."
    A $50,000 reward had been issued for Lyle Jeffs' arrest. It's unclear if anyone will be awarded the money.
    Lyle Jeffs' church split from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1930s after the Mormon establishment rejected polygamy.
    Warren Jeffs took the reins of the sect in 2002 after the death of his father, the church's founder. He is serving a life-plus-20-year term for sexual assault. Jeffs was convicted in August 2011 of the aggravated sexual assaults of a 12- and a 15-year-old girl who he claimed were his "spiritual wives."
    Last year, federal authorities expressed concern that Jeffs, now 61, was reorganizing his sect from prison.

    CNN's Carma Hassan and Euan McKirdy contributed to this report.