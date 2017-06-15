Story highlights Homeowners with guns capture fugitives, hold them until cops come

Escapees were shooting at pursuing deputies until they crashed stolen Jeep

(CNN) A pair of inmates from Georgia suspected of killing two corrections officers during their escape from a prisoner bus this week have been captured in Tennessee after a chase that involved gunfire, authorities said.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were taken into custody Thursday after two residents held them at gunpoint when they discovered the men were trying to steal a car from a central Tennessee home, Lt. Bill Miller from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said late Friday.

The capture put an end to a multistate manhunt that lasted nearly 60 hours after the inmates escaped Tuesday morning in central Georgia.

While they were on the run, the pair allegedly stole five vehicles, robbed two homes, tied up and terrorized an elderly couple; and led police on a chase where speeds reached 100 mph, officials said.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent snapped this picture of escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe just after their capture in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Dubose and Rowe stole a truck in Madison, Georgia, and ditched it about 260 miles away in Moore County, Tennessee, on Thursday, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

