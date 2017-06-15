Story highlights Suspects were chased by cops, wrecked, gave up after trying to get away

Georgia sheriff says shots were fired during chase, but no one was wounded

(CNN) Two Georgia inmates suspected of killing two corrections officers in an escape from a prisoner transport bus this week have been captured, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were taken into custody after a car chase in Tennessee, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted.

The pair were captured in Rutherford County, about 250 miles from Madison, Georgia, where they allegedly stole a pickup truck.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said the truck was ditched in Moore County in Tennessee and the two apparently stole a car, which they drove to a house in Bedford County. They robbed an elderly couple there and stole another vehicle.

Law enforcement officers saw that stolen vehicle and a chase ensued on Interstate 24 until the escapees crashed and ran from the wreck.

