The breakdown of the Cosby jury, by race and gender

(CNN) When the jury for the Bill Cosby trial on sexual offense charges was selected, the defense complained not enough minorities were seated.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele disagreed, telling reporters, "It's a terrific jury made up of people from all demographics."

The panel deciding the legendary comedian's legal fate was made up of four white women, six white men, one black woman and one black man.

After nearly two weeks of testimony, the 12 original members of the jury remained -- no alternates were needed.

The jurors were from various age groups -- including one man in his late 70s or early 80s.

