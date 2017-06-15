YouTube star accused of asking underage fans to send explicit videos

Story highlights Authorities say they found dozens of pornographic videos on Austin Jones' phone

One lawyer has been fired, Jones' new lawyer hung up on CNN

(CNN) With his a capella covers of popular songs, Austin Jones has racked up millions of YouTube views -- and thousands of teen fans.

Now, the 24-year-old social media star is accused of exploiting that fan base by allegedly asking underage girls to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves.

Authorities say they found dozens of pornographic videos on Jones' phone when he was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport earlier this week.

"Mr. Jones is scared," said Gerardo Solon Gutierrez, who was his lawyer until Thursday afternoon when Jones' family fired him.

When CNN contacted Jones' new lawyer, he hung up on the call.

Read More