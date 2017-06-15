Story highlights Blimp crashes near to US Open course

(CNN) The blimp fell out of the sky and burst into flames as the world's best golfers competed in the first round of the 117th US Open Championship in Wisconsin.

Spectators and players at Erin Hills watched as the airship collapsed and sank to the ground not far from the course on a sunny, breezy morning Thursday.

The pilot is being treated for "unknown injuries," according to a statement by tournament organiser the United States Golf Association.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

"According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated to the USGA or the US Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course at approximately. 11.15 am CDT," said the USGA statement.

"First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."