US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days

Washington (CNN) A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.

Petty Officer Peter Mims, a gas turbine systems technician on the USS Shiloh Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, vanished on June 8 while the Shiloh was conducting routine operations 180 miles east of Okinawa, Japan as part of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh.

Rescue teams from the Navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan's Coast Guard scoured 5,500 miles of the Philippine Sea over a span of 50 hours searching for Mims -- ultimately suspending the ocean search on June 11.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from USS Shiloh, USS McCampbell,and USS Ronald Reagan, as well as a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, conducted airborne searches while the Shiloh, McCampbell, Reagan, USS Barry, USS John S. McCain provided support, according to a Navy release.

The crew of the USS Shiloh continued to look for their missing shipmate aboard the 567-feet-long vessel, which has a crew of more than 300, and found Mims in the ship's engineering spaces on Tuesday, the Navy confirmed -- seven days after he was initially reported missing.

