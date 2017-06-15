Donald Trump doesn't get the special counsel investigation. And he's never going to.

Story highlights This is standard-issue stuff in the Trump playbook. When attacked, attack back -- harder.

But this investigation isn't anything like what Trump has faced before.

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump has, throughout his life, had one setting when it comes to stories he doesn't like: Attack, pivot, declare victory.

From his rise in Manhattan social circles to his career as a real estate developer to his time as a reality TV star, he's always employed these same basic tactics. If someone writes or says something Trump doesn't like, he either threatens to or actually sues while simultaneously pushing out a counter-narrative aimed at discrediting the initial report and turning the story toward more favorable ground for him.

Everything is to be treated as a tabloid story that can be shaped, changed, rebutted, knocked down and torn apart though force of will -- and words.

It's worked remarkably well for Trump. And so it shouldn't be all that surprising that he's brought that blueprint to Washington with him.

Except that the White House -- and the political and legal worlds it touches -- isn't the same thing that Trump is used to facing. Not at all. The rules governing this world aren't the rules of the tabloids of New York City media. Bob Mueller isn't some "Page Six" reporter.

