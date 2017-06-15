Story highlights President Donald Trump's 71st birthday was on Wednesday

President Kennedy had a famous birthday party in 1962

Marilyn Monroe sang 'Happy Birthday' to JFK and his guests

Editor's note: Following President Donald Trump's first birthday in office on Wednesday, we're taking a look back at other momentous presidential birthdays this month.

Washington (CNN) One of the most iconic presidential birthday parties in American history was, first and foremost, a fundraiser. The bash was a celebration of President John F. Kennedy's birthday in 1962.

Try to find a rendition of "Happy Birthday" more famous than Marilyn Monroe's performance at that event. Monroe, whose photo you can see by visiting the CNNPolitics Instagram , clad in a now-famous dress, wished the President a happy birthday only months before her August 1962 death

"I can now retire from politics after having had 'Happy Birthday' sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way," Kennedy joked

Harry Belafonte, Shirley MacLaine and Ella Fitzgerald were among the other performers that evening. Kennedy was also presented with a multi-tiered birthday cake featuring the presidential seal, which you can see in the photo above.