- President Donald Trump's 71st birthday was on Wednesday
- President Kennedy had a famous birthday party in 1962
- Marilyn Monroe sang 'Happy Birthday' to JFK and his guests
Editor's note: Following President Donald Trump's first birthday in office on Wednesday, we're taking a look back at other momentous presidential birthdays this month.
Washington (CNN)One of the most iconic presidential birthday parties in American history was, first and foremost, a fundraiser. The bash was a celebration of President John F. Kennedy's birthday in 1962.
While no one would fault a politician for having a birthday party-themed fundraiser, JFK's "Birthday Salute" -- celebrated 10 days before his 45th birthday -- was all business. The Democrats spent a lot of money getting Kennedy elected in 1960, so the party invited the President and 15,000 of his closest friends to Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to the New York Post's coverage of the event, the evening raised $1 million.
Try to find a rendition of "Happy Birthday" more famous than Marilyn Monroe's performance at that event. Monroe, whose photo you can see by visiting the CNNPolitics Instagram, clad in a now-famous dress, wished the President a happy birthday only months before her August 1962 death.
"I can now retire from politics after having had 'Happy Birthday' sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way," Kennedy joked.
Harry Belafonte, Shirley MacLaine and Ella Fitzgerald were among the other performers that evening. Kennedy was also presented with a multi-tiered birthday cake featuring the presidential seal, which you can see in the photo above.
That evening was one of the last birthdays Kennedy celebrated. He was assassinated in Dallas the following year at the age of 46. Celebrations across the country marked the centennial of his birth in May 2017.