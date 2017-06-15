Story highlights The regular House Republican conference meeting became a support group Thursday

Rep. Tim Murphy, who is the only practicing psychologist in Congress, attended

Washington (CNN) The mood was somber Thursday as Republican lawmakers filed into their first GOP conference meeting since a gunman opened fire on their GOP baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

There was no ignoring the fact that Majority Whip Steve Scalise -- their energetic leader who was shot Wednesday and remained in critical condition -- wasn't there with them.

The conference meeting -- which typically gives members a chance to talk about policy-- transformed into a support group of sorts for members. Lawmakers signed poster board-sized cards for those who'd been shot and were recovering including the two Capitol Police officers who'd been injured in the line of duty. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pennsylvania, who is the only practicing psychologist in Congress, got up to help counsel Republicans on how they could cope with the aftermath and trauma of what had happened.

"Tim Murphy gave us some great clinical advice in kind of what to expect to go through, the various stages," said Rep. Mike Conaway, a Texas Republican. "The key will be to not be so hard-headed to not see what's happening and try to take advantage of the help ."

Rep. Tim Walberg, a Michigan Republican, delivered the opening prayer. His former staffer, now lobbyist, Matt Mika was among those shot Wednesday.

