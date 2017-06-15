Story highlights The man accused the mayor of raping him decades ago

Mayor denies allegations, calls it a "political effort" to end his career

(CNN) A man who accused Seattle mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him about 30 years ago when he was a teenager, has dropped his civil lawsuit -- for now.

A lawsuit by Delvonn Heckard, 46, alleged that the mayor "repeatedly raped" him when he was a 15-year-old boy. Heckard alleged that Murray had also paid him for sexual acts.

Murray denied the sexual abuse allegations after the lawsuit was filed in April. Subsequently the next month, Murray w ithdrew from running for re-election in Seattle mayor's race , saying the campaign should be focused on issues, not the scandal.

Heckard's lawyer filed a motion to withdraw the lawsuit on Tuesday, according to court documents filed in King County.

His lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, wrote in the motion that his client wanted to "complete his extensive counseling and recovery this December prior to moving forward with this matter."

