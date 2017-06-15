Schiff wants obstruction to be part of House investigation

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, and the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee also wants to add that to its investigation.

"I can say that I certainly think if there's an effort to interfere or impede the investigation at all, or obstruct it, that's something we need to get to the bottom of," Rep. Adam Schiff of California told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported that Mueller is interviewing three top intelligence officials as part of the investigation.

It's "imperative to make sure no one is interfering with the FBI investigation," Schiff continued. "We need to make sure that Bob Mueller has all the resources he needs and that no one is interfering in that investigation in any way. So, right now, in the House, I would think the House judiciary committee ought to have an interest in the obstruction issue, as well."

Asked by Tapper if Schiff has had this discussion with his Republican counterpart for the investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, Schiff said he has, but didn't want to speak for him. "If there was an effort to enlist the agency heads to drop the Flynn case, I think we need to know it."

