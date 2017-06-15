Story highlights "It's been much more difficult than people even thought at that time," Trump said

Another victim, lobbyist Matt Mika, is in critical condition as of Thursday morning

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Rep. Steve Scalise is in worse condition than many initially realized.

Speaking from the White House, Trump called the Louisiana congressman a "greater fighter" but indicated the situation remains very serious.

"It's been much more difficult than people even thought at that time," Trump said. "He's in some trouble."

JUST WATCHED President Trump reacts to attack (full remarks) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH President Trump reacts to attack (full remarks) 04:15

The Republican lawmaker was treated at a Washington hospital Wednesday after a single rifle shot struck his hip during a shooting attack at a GOP congressional baseball practice in suburban Virginia. His doctors indicated Scalise suffered internal wounds and fractured bones, and was due for additional surgery.

Trump, who visited Scalise at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday evening, expressed optimism that Scalise would eventually recover.

