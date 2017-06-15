Story highlights
Washington (CNN)In an emotional interview with CNN's Brooke Baldwin, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis and his wife recalled the horror of Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice.
Shannon Davis, who was on her way to work, said she received a frantic phone call from her husband. "You could hear the panic in his voice," she said, adding that it was the worst phone call she had ever received. "Oh, it was the toughest phone call I have ever made," Rep. Davis said.
On the phone, he assured his wife that he was all right, but told her that several shots had been fired and his teammates were injured. Davis said he then ran into the apartment of a "good Samaritan" named Ben Childers, where he first placed a call to emergency services and then called the rest of his family.
The Illinois congressman grew emotional as he described seeing his colleague, Rep. Steve Scalise, lying motionless on the ground. "I thought he was gone," he said.
Shannon Davis also said that it would be "terrifying" to think about what would have happened if Scalise's security detail had not been there and hailed the Capitol Police officers as "heroes."
"I am so grateful that the Capitol Police were there and were able to protect them all. Because it would just be a different story. We wouldn't be here today. And I know that, and that's what's sad and very scary," she said, holding back tears.
Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a Capitol Police officer were wounded during the attack in Alexandria, Virginia. The gunman has been identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois. The special agents assigned to Scalise, who remains in critical condition, protected those on the field during the early morning shootout, returning fire and eventually taking out the gunman.
Rep. Mo Brooks also praised the Capitol Police for their bravery, saying that one officer "came limping toward us in the outfield, totally ignoring his own wounds, to check on the person he was primarily responsible for, Steve Scalise."
Sen. Rand Paul also told CNN Wednesday that, without the Capitol Police, "it would have been a massacre."
When asked by Baldwin what she would say to the officers if they were watching, Shannon Davis answered immediately: "I wouldn't be able to thank them enough for their bravery and their service, that they put themselves in harm's way to protect everyone out there."
The magnitude of what Davis and his colleagues experienced was not lost on the congressman.
"Those of us who were on that field, who had a common bond by practicing together a few months out of the year, we will now forever be bonded together because of this tragedy," he said. "I don't want anyone to ever experience what all of us did yesterday." .
The Republican and Democratic teams were still expected to take the field as scheduled for Thursday night's Congressional Baseball Game.