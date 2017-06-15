Story highlights Rep. Rodney Davis was among the lawmakers at the baseball practice

Lawmakers "will now forever be bonded together" by the shooting

Washington (CNN) In an emotional interview with CNN's Brooke Baldwin, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis and his wife recalled the horror of Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

Shannon Davis, who was on her way to work, said she received a frantic phone call from her husband. "You could hear the panic in his voice," she said, adding that it was the worst phone call she had ever received. "Oh, it was the toughest phone call I have ever made," Rep. Davis said.

On the phone, he assured his wife that he was all right, but told her that several shots had been fired and his teammates were injured. Davis said he then ran into the apartment of a "good Samaritan" named Ben Childers , where he first placed a call to emergency services and then called the rest of his family.

Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice A wounded person is stretchered away from a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14. A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen as they practiced baseball at the field. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two members of the congressional police force were wounded, officials said. President Donald Trump said the alleged gunman was killed. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice A bullet hole is visible in the window pane of a YMCA near the field in Alexandria. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice Baseball equipment is seen scattered on the field. Members of Congress were practicing for a game that is scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. The annual congressional baseball game has been played since 1909. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice A person is treated by emergency workers at the scene of the shooting. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice Investigators gather near the scene. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice Mic.com writer Will Drabold tweeted this photo of a car with a window shot out. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice US Rep. Ruben Kihuen tweeted this photo with the following caption: ".@HouseDemocrats praying for our @HouseGOP @SenateGOP baseball colleagues after hearing about the horrific shooting." Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice US Sen. Jeff Flake hugs another member of the Republican congressional baseball team after the shooting. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice US Rep. Mo Brooks meets with reporters in Alexandria after the shooting. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice US Rep. Roger Williams is wheeled away by medical service personnel. In a statement, the Texas congressman said one of his staff members, legislative correspondent Zack Barth, was shot during the incident. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice People stand near the scene of the shooting. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Congressman shot during GOP baseball practice An Alexandria police officer tapes off an area after the shooting. Hide Caption 12 of 12

The Illinois congressman grew emotional as he described seeing his colleague, Rep. Steve Scalise, lying motionless on the ground. "I thought he was gone," he said.

Shannon Davis also said that it would be "terrifying" to think about what would have happened if Scalise's security detail had not been there and hailed the Capitol Police officers as "heroes."

Read More