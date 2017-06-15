Pence: Venezuela is a cautionary tale

Story highlights Pence was addressing the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America

Miami (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence cited the upheaval in Venezuela as a cautionary tale in an address to leaders of Central American nations on Thursday, saying authoritarianism is causing "untold suffering" in the South American nation.

Pence was addressing the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America organized by the State Department, Homeland Security Department and Mexico, speaking before a room full of leaders of Central American countries that have had their own struggles with violence, cartels, poverty and drug trafficking.

"We need only look to the nation of Venezuela to see what happens when democracy is undermined," Pence said during his address on the importance of cooperation and increasing security in the Northern Triangle region of Central America.

"That once rich nation's collapse into authoritarianism has pushed it into poverty and caused untold suffering for the Venezuelan people," he continued. "We must all raise our voices to condemn the Venezuelan government for its abuse of power and abuse of its own people and we must do it now."

Pence's strong condemnation of Venezuela drew applause from the audience.

