Ex-North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier has 'severe neurological injury'

Story highlights Student released this week after 17 months in North Korean prison

He's in a coma, but it's unclear what brought it on

(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 10:06 a.m. ET]

Former North Korea detainee and US college student Otto Warmbier is in stable condition but has suffered a "severe neurological injury," a University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman said Thursday.

[Original story, published at 9:32 a.m. ET]

North Korea has broken its silence on the release of American detainee Otto Warmbier.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student, who is currently in a coma, was freed for humanitarian reasons, according to a one-line report from a North Korean news agency Thursday.