Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi projected a message of unity Thursday evening at the outset of the congressional baseball game.

The joint interview, a first for the two, with CNN's Jake Tapper on "Erin Burnett OutFront," came a day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were shot at a Republican baseball practice.

"He's got a ways to go," Ryan said of Scalise. "He's going to recover. It's going to take him some time."

Pelosi, who like Ryan was wearing Louisiana gear in honor of Scalise, said the injured member was a "lovely person," and hailed the bipartisan spirit of the annual game.

"Tonight we're all Team Scalise," Pelosi said.

