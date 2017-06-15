Story highlights Pence said he and President Donald Trump were "deeply saddened" to learn of Wednesday's shooting

Pence had visited Scalise earlier in the day

Miami (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Thursday the "seriously wounded" Rep. Steve Scalise and the "courageous" Capitol Police officers who engaged a gunman during the congressional baseball practice shooting a day before.

Speaking before Central American leaders at a prosperity and security conference organized by the State Department and Homeland Security Department here, Pence said he and President Donald Trump were "deeply saddened" when they received the news Wednesday.

"I served with many of these congressmen, they're my friends, including Rep. Steve Scalise, who is seriously wounded -- but I can say with confidence that he continues to receive the best possible medical care."

Pence had visited the hospital where Scalise is being treated earlier in the day.

"Congressman Scalise is a good man, he's a principled leader and a patriot," Pence said. "Steve loves this country and his service does credit to the people of his state and the people of this nation."

