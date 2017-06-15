Pence offers prayers for Scalise, praise for police officers

Story highlights Pence said he and President Donald Trump were "deeply saddened" to learn of Wednesday's shooting

Pence had visited Scalise earlier in the day

Miami (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Thursday the "seriously wounded" Rep. Steve Scalise and the "courageous" Capitol Police officers who engaged a gunman during the congressional baseball practice shooting -- saying that America will show how it pulls together at Thursday's game.

Speaking before Central American leaders at a prosperity and security conference organized by the State Department and Homeland Security Department here, Pence said he and President Donald Trump were "deeply saddened" when they received the news Wednesday.

"I served with many of these congressmen, they're my friends, including Rep. Steve Scalise, who is seriously wounded -- but I can say with confidence that he continues to receive the best possible medical care."

Earlier Thursday, Pence visited the hospital where Scalise was being treated.

But at Thursday night's congressional baseball game, for which lawmakers were practicing when they were fired upon, Pence said the best of America will shine.

Read More