LSU shipped about 70 hats and two dozen T-shirts to Washington

Washington (CNN) Players on both Congressional baseball teams will be wearing gold caps Thursday night to honor Rep. Steve Scalise thanks to Louisiana State University, which overnighted about 70 hats and two dozen T-shirts to Washington.

"We are grateful to Congress for thinking of Rep. Steve Scalise during this difficult time and recognizing him by wearing LSU gear in support of his recovery," LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement posted to the university's website. "Rep. Scalise is a proud LSU alumnus and great supporter of the university, and we are proud to help out even in this small way."

Scalise graduated from LSU in 1989, where he studied political science and computer programming and was twice elected speaker of the Student Government Association. The congressman then served in Louisiana's state legislature for 12 years before joining Congress.

Interns were seen handing out the baseball caps Thursday morning.

Here go the @LSUbaseball caps! Hill interns are uniting to distribute them. pic.twitter.com/Y1utYPLzDW — Eric Pahls (@EricPahls) June 15, 2017

LSU also tweeted an image of the hats arriving, with the hashtag #AllforScalise.

