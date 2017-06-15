GOP congressman: Trump may lack language 'discipline' to avoid appearance of investigation interference

Story highlights "I'm at the point where we also have to be real careful from the standpoint that we have a President that's not from the political class," Rep. Schweikert said.

"The learning of the disciplined use of language and what certain words mean in our context -- if you're not from this world you may not have developed that discipline," he added.

(CNN) Republican Rep. David Schweikert said in a radio interview Thursday that President Donald Trump might lack the language discipline to avoid giving the appearance of interfering in an investigation .

Schweikert said Trump may not have learned the discipline because he's not from the "political class." Schweikert made the comments on NPR's "Morning Edition" during a discussion about possible obstruction of justice by Trump in the FBI's investigation into Russia's influence in the 2016 election.

"I'm at the point where we also have to be real careful from the standpoint that we have a President that's not from the political class," the Arizona Republican said. "The learning of the disciplined use of language and what certain words mean in our context -- if you're not from this world you may not have developed that discipline."

"Sometimes when you're as we were just hearing, saying, 'tell the world I'm not the subject of the investigation,' well the very fact of asking you to tell the world may be a violation of -- because you asked them to tell the world," added Schweikert. "I mean think about that circle."

Earlier, Schweikert said Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was actually "healthy" because it would sort truth from conspiracy related to the President.

