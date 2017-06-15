Story highlights Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday hired outside counsel in Russia probe

Mueller is reportedly investigating Trump for obstruction of justice

Washington (CNN) The business dealings of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and trusted aide Jared Kushner are being investigated by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The news comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump administration's potential ties to Russia. The Washington Post report suggests that scrutiny has been folded into the special counsel office, and includes Kushner's business dealings, though it offers no details on what that scrutiny is.

Mueller's investigation is still in a relatively early phase, and it is unclear if any criminal charges will be brought when it is complete, the Post pointed out. Sources have stressed to CNN that there is no indication Kushner is currently a target of the probe, and there are no allegations he committed any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, Kushner's lawyer said any such scrutiny of Kushner's business would be "standard practice."

"We do not know what this report refers to," Jamie Gorelick, Kushner's attorney, said in a statement to CNN. "It would be standard practice for the special counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related to Russia. Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."