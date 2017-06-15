Jane Sanders: Violence is 'not what Bernie preaches'

Story highlights Jane Sanders said the media too often characterizes politics as "adversarial"

She defended her husband's rhetoric and distanced the suspect from Sanders' supporters

Washington (CNN) Jane Sanders on Thursday condemned violence and defended the rhetoric of her husband, Sen. Bernie Sanders, after news surfaced that the suspected shooter in the attack on a Republican congressional baseball practice was a strong supporter of the Vermont senator.

"This is completely unacceptable. This is not the answer. Violence is never the answer," Jane Sanders said on CNN's "Wolf." "This is not OK and it's certainly not what Bernie preaches."

Sanders defended her husband's words and put some blame on the media for characterizing politics as "adversarial."

"Honestly, Wolf, the media needs to look at itself as well. The media characterizes every conversation as an adversarial one. The media's job is to illuminate the facts, not fan the flames."

Read More