Washington (CNN) Horror struck the GOP congressional baseball team's practice this week when a gunman open fired on the field, but the annual tradition -- the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity -- will still take place Thursday night as planned .

The game will be covered on all national networks and televised by C-SPAN. You can also find it on our Facebook page.

British Ambassador Kim Darroch will throw the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The game originated in 1909 and is "the only annual partisan event beloved by all and enjoyed by thousands," according to the Congressional Baseball Game's website.

On Wednesday morning, a gunman ambushed the field where the Republican team was practicing in Alexandria, Virginia.

At least six people were hospitalized -- four were shot, including House Whip Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition

The alleged gunman was killed by authorities, and was identified as James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.