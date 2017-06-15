Story highlights Viewers can still watch as members of Congress play America's favorite pastime

British Ambassador Kim Darroch will throw the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Washington (CNN) Horror struck the GOP congressional baseball team's practice this week when a gunman open fired on the field, but the annual tradition -- the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity -- will still take place Thursday night as planned.

Tickets for the game are $10 and can be bought online here , but even if you can't make the trek to Nationals Park in Washington, DC, you can still watch members of Congress play America's favorite pastime.

The game will be covered on all national networks and televised by C-SPAN. You can also find it on our Facebook page. — Congressional Game (@thehillbaseball) June 15, 2017

The Congressional Baseball Game Facebook page will carry a live stream of the game and it will be broadcast on C-SPAN, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Baseball Game said.

British Ambassador Kim Darroch will throw the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The game originated in 1909 and is "the only annual partisan event beloved by all and enjoyed by thousands," according to the Congressional Baseball Game's website.

JUST WATCHED Rand Paul strikes out while Obama cheers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rand Paul strikes out while Obama cheers 02:33

Read More