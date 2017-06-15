Breaking News

Here's how to watch the Congressional Baseball Game

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 4:48 PM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

Story highlights

  • Viewers can still watch as members of Congress play America's favorite pastime
  • British Ambassador Kim Darroch will throw the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Washington (CNN)Horror struck the GOP congressional baseball team's practice this week when a gunman open fired on the field, but the annual tradition -- the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity -- will still take place Thursday night as planned.

Tickets for the game are $10 and can be bought online here, but even if you can't make the trek to Nationals Park in Washington, DC, you can still watch members of Congress play America's favorite pastime.
The Congressional Baseball Game Facebook page will carry a live stream of the game and it will be broadcast on C-SPAN, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Baseball Game said.
    British Ambassador Kim Darroch will throw the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
    The game originated in 1909 and is "the only annual partisan event beloved by all and enjoyed by thousands," according to the Congressional Baseball Game's website.
    On Wednesday morning, a gunman ambushed the field where the Republican team was practicing in Arlington, Virginia.
    At least six people were hospitalized -- four were shot, including House Whip Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition.
    The alleged gunman was killed by authorities, and was identified as James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.
    Donations from the game will go toward Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, The Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, The Washington Literacy Center and The Capitol Police Memorial Fund.