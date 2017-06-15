Story highlights It reveals that his campaign sees at least some political upside to the Russia inquiry

The colorful blast is intended to build the President's email list

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's message to his small-dollar donors Thursday? Democrats are crazed.

"After their BILLION-DOLLAR election loss, all Democrats have done is OBSTRUCT President Trump and maniacally scream the word "RUSSIA" until they're blue in the face," reads a new email to supporters from one of Trump's fundraising committees.

The email comes as Trump called for unity following the shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday.

"Steve, in his own way, may have brought some unity to our long-divided country," Trump said. "We've had a very, very divided country for many years, and I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our country."

