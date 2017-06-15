Story highlights
- It reveals that his campaign sees at least some political upside to the Russia inquiry
- The colorful blast is intended to build the President's email list
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's message to his small-dollar donors Thursday? Democrats are crazed.
"After their BILLION-DOLLAR election loss, all Democrats have done is OBSTRUCT President Trump and maniacally scream the word "RUSSIA" until they're blue in the face," reads a new email to supporters from one of Trump's fundraising committees.
The email comes as Trump called for unity following the shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday.
Thursday morning, Trump said that the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise could bring unity to a divided nation.
"Steve, in his own way, may have brought some unity to our long-divided country," Trump said. "We've had a very, very divided country for many years, and I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our country."
The campaign email intended to build the President's email list and to raise $10 and $20 donations, but also reflects the administration's view that Democrats are narrowly focused on the cascading Russia investigation. Yet the email, which is signed by Trump's campaign team -- not Trump himself -- also reveals that his campaign sees at least some political upside to the Russia inquiry, at least among his diehard supporters.
"Democrats had no problem rigging their primary against Bernie Sanders and his supporters," the email continues, "and now they're choosing to strip the Silent Majority of their new-found voice in our country."