Story highlights Special agent David J. Bailey's appearance was a surprise

Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer presented the game ball

Washington (CNN) A Capitol Police officer who risked his life responding to Wednesday's attack on a Republican baseball practice threw the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game Thursday.

Major League Baseball executive Joe Torre presented the game ball to special agent David J. Bailey, who walked onto the field on crutches to loud applause before throwing the first pitch -- while putting most of his weight on his left foot.

Although he did not suffer a gunshot wound, Capitol Police said Wednesday that Bailey was treated for a minor injury.

The other Capitol Police agent who was on site yesterday when shots were fired, Crystal Griner, was shot in in the ankle and remained hospitalized Thursday.

Bailey's appearance came as a surprise -- British Ambassador Nigel Kim Darroch was originally scheduled to throw the first pitch.

Read More