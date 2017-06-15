Story highlights Democrats gave the winning trophy back to the Republicans to put in Rep. Steve Scalise's office

More than $1 million has been raised for Congressional Sports for Charity

(CNN) Democrats easily defeated Republicans 11-2 in the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game, in an annual tradition that has taken on renewed importance in the wake of Wednesday's shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

One day after a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice, shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others , lawmakers took the field Thursday evening at Nationals Park in Washington.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game pits Republicans against Democrats, but this year the focus has turned to showing unity in the wake of the shooting. Interest in the charity baseball game has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the shooting, as staffers and lawmakers look to rally around Scalise and the three others who were shot: a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a Capitol Police special agent.

At the end of the game when Democratic manager Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle was presented the winning trophy, he called Republican manager Texas Rep. Joe Barton to join him. Doyle gave the winning trophy back to the Republicans to put in Scalise's office.

There were 24,959 tickets sold, which was a record for the game that was first played in 1909. More than $1 million has been raised this year for Congressional Sports for Charity. Ivanka Trump, joined by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and her two eldest children Arabella and Joseph Kushner, presented a $50,000 check from "Friends in the Trump Administration" to "Congressional Sports for Charity" at the game.