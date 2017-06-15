Story highlights Interest in the charity baseball game has skyrocket in the aftermath of the shooting

More than $1 million has been raised for Congressional Sports for Charity

(CNN) It's time to play ball.

One day after a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Virginia, shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others , lawmakers are ready to take the field Thursday evening at Nationals Park in a game that has taken on a whole new level of meaning.

Scalise remains in critical condition on Thursday, and President Donald Trump said "he's in some trouble" as Scalise entered into his third surgery.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game pits Republicans against Democrats, but this year the focus has turned to showing unity in the wake of the shooting.

Interest in the charity baseball game has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the shooting, as staffers and lawmakers look to rally around Scalise and the three others who were shot: a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a Capitol Police special agent.