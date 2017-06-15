Story highlights The District of Columbia has some of the strictest laws in the country for personal gun use

In the wake of Rep. Steve Scalise's shooting, some lawmakers want to carry firearms in Washington

Washington (CNN) Following Wednesday's attack on the Republican congressional baseball team, many credited the quick actions of two US Capitol Police officers in preventing a further tragedy. Some GOP lawmakers are calling not only for increased security personnel, but for the right to carry guns themselves.

"The ability to protect ourselves individually, rather than having to rely on someone else is something that I cherish," Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan told CNN. "I would like the opportunity to be able to protect myself as a congressman."

Bergman was on the field in Alexandria, Virginia, for a morning baseball practice when alleged gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire. House Republican whip Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a member of the Capitol police force were shot, and at least two others were injured. As of Thursday afternoon, Scalise remained hospitalized in critical condition

Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from New York, said that prior to Wednesday's shooting, he used to carry his handgun on rare occasions. He says he now plans to carry it on him at all times.

"I've had a carry permit for 30 years, and I would say off and on in different instances where I have, you know, felt it was appropriate, I would carry the weapon on myself," Collins said on CNN's New Day. "Certainly in the short term I'm going to go a step beyond just having it in the glove box in my car and I will be carrying."

