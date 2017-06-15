Arrest warrants issued for Turkish security officials

Story highlights The incident coincided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit in May

Four individuals were previously charged in connection with the brawl

(CNN) Turkey has reacted angrily after US authorities issued arrest warrants for 12 of the Turkish Prime Minster's security detail over a bloody brawl during an official state visit in May.

Police in Washington, DC, issued warrants Thursday for 12 of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security officers on a range of charges including aggravated assault and threatened assault in a menacing manner.

The allegations stem from a brawl on the lawn outside the Turkish Ambassador's residence in the city, which has aggravated diplomatic tensions between the US and its longtime ally.

Shortly after the clash, footage surfaced showing Erdogan watching events unfold from the residence's driveway. On Thursday, he denied his security detail had done anything wrong and questioned the legality of the warrant.

"They didn't do anything (to the protesters). In addition to that, yesterday, they detained two of our brothers who intervened... they issued arrest warrants for 12 of my security officials. What kind of law is this? What kind of legal system is this?" he said.

