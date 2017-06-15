Story highlights The incident coincided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit in May

Four individuals were previously charged in connection with the brawl

(CNN) Police in Washington, DC issued arrest warrants for 14 individuals Thursday allegedly involved in violent clashes with protestors and police outside the Turkish ambassador's residence last month, including a dozen Turkish security officials.

The incident, which coincided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit, aggravated diplomatic tensions between the US and its longtime ally.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert would not say whether the United States plans to seek the extradition of the security officials, who returned to Turkey prior to the completion of the investigation, avoiding arrest.

However, she did note that their diplomatic immunity lapsed when they left the country, and they would be subject to arrest if they returned to the United States.

"The charges filed against 12 Turkish security officials sends a clear message that the United States does not tolerate individuals who use intimidation and violence to stifle freedom of speech and legitimate political expression," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement read to reporters by Nauert. "The State Department will continue to work with law enforcement and the relevant legal authorities in the case."

