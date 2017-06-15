Surveillance footage shows new scenes from Alexandria shooting

Story highlights New surveillance video shows emergency vehicles arriving on scene

Video obtained from inside Swing's Coffee Roaster on the south side of the park

Washington (CNN) A new video obtained by CNN shows footage from a nearby coffee shop of the arrival and response of authorities to Wednesday's shooting in Alexandria.

The video, taken from surveillance cameras inside Swing's Coffee Roasters, shows movement around a black van around the time of the shooting as people run the opposite direction away from the scene. The video also shows the arrival of a police car and authorities running towards the scene -- northwest of the coffee shop -- with vehicles from the fire department, including a fire truck, arriving minutes afterward.

A car window can also be seen getting blown out.

Five people were injured in the shooting that has left Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition. The alleged shooter, James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois died following a shootout with authorities.