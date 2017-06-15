Story highlights Options will include exchanging passenger info, testing and dealing with the insider threat

Kelly's deputy is on her way to a briefing in Europe

Washington (CNN) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for the first time this week laid out some of the steps that will prevent more airports from ending up being subject to a large electronics ban -- and said the original countries on the list could be removed as well.

In an interview with CNN, Kelly said that "absolutely, no doubt" the 10 airports that were the first to be hit with a ban on large electronics in carry-on baggage would be given the same opportunity as the roughly 70 airports being considered for an expansion of the ban to avoid it.

Kelly told lawmakers in hearings last week that he was sending Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke to Malta to brief European representatives on procedures that could help them avoid the ban.

He added that the options to be presented will include steps like "passenger exchange information," enhanced testing and an effort to combat the insider threat from employees, like those who handle the baggage. Insiders are suspected as being behind the bombing of a Russian airliner flying out of Egypt.

"We have already talked to airlines, we'll talk to my counterparts, I'll start making phone calls and say, 'These are the seven, eight, nine, 10 things that we all need to do, including the United States," Kelly said. "Some of them are short-term, immediate, some of them are kind of moderately long, some of them are long-term, and some of them are even based on, as we develop new technology, the expectation is once it's commercially available, you'll buy it."

Read More