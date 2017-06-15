Kamala Harris is every woman who stands up to speak

Story highlights Roxanne Jones: Kamala Harris is every woman who has ever earned a position of power and has not been afraid to use it

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's 900AM-WURD. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Washington may be a tough town where the big boys roam free, but apparently, freshman Sen. Kamala Devi Harris makes these career politicians nervous.

Educated, experienced and ready to rumble, the senator from California will not be silenced, especially when it comes to getting at the truth in the Russian investigation hanging over Donald Trump's administration, though that is exactly what her male colleagues want to do: silence her.

Again and again during the Senate intelligence committee hearings into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, Harris, who is of black and Indian descent, has been reprimanded by her all-white male colleagues for simply doing her job: asking direct questions and expecting direct answers in return.

By her colleagues and by pundits, she's been called too tough, too rude, even hysterical by one former Trump campaign adviser. The only senator to be cut off for asking tough questions in these hearings has been Harris, once last week while questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and then again Tuesday when Attorney General Jeff Sessions was testifying.

This reaction to Harris is a double standard. An ugly intimidation tactic applied to working women that should not be tolerated. Not today. Because let's be clear, what really appears to rankle these men is Harris' courage, her confidence in her own skin. She is a woman of color who is not afraid to challenge the status quo. It's for the good of the nation that she refuses to be silent.

