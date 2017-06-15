How my climate change musical became a GOP talking point

Director and playwright Steve Cosson is the artistic director of The Civilians , a New York theater company. Follow him on Twitter . His play "The Great Immensity" and other works have been produced by the Public Theater . The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is scheduled to go to Capitol Hill on Thursday morning to defend draconian cuts to his agency's budget and climate programs. I will be checking my ears for burns.

My play isn't Shakespeare, though I'm honored to share this kind of targeting with "Julius Caesar." My case throws into sharp relief the political agenda behind defunding art that some powerful people don't like. It's an appeal to twin contempt for climate science and public support for the arts, a coded invitation to ridicule both.

I can hear in my head the derisive tone detractors take: A climate change musical? Sad, tap-dancing polar bears? Wistful songs of rising sea levels? But there's an ulterior motive, because the criticism isn't really about the play. Those complaining know virtually nothing about it. It's an expedient scapegoat so they can avoid tough questions about defunding climate programs and dismissing scientists even as climate change accelerates.

For the record, "The Great Immensity" was a research-intensive arts and science partnership that sought to put current scientific information about climate change into a compelling form for a wider audience. Regional musical theater productions usually cost anywhere from $800,000 to $1.3 million. Our NSF grant gave partial support to two productions, one at the Kansas City Rep and one at the Public Theater, plus education and public engagement programs over the four-year grant period.

Meanwhile, instead of helping transition to clean energy jobs, the Trump administration has doubled down on subsidizing and deregulating the fossil fuel industry. It prioritizes short-term gain for the wealthiest over making American life more secure, equal, just or sustainable.

At the same time, it eliminates funding for art and research it doesn't like -- a dangerous but effective approach straight from the playbooks of authoritarian regimes. The controversial artwork, the inconvenient scientific truth, the voice of principled dissent are all true measures of democracy. Under this government, they're under systematic attack.

Our grant has been a favorite punching bag of the right-wing media and congressional Republicans before, and I've said nothing.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

But it's time to speak up now in defense of theater and its public function. It may reach fewer people than film or TV, but theater is uniquely powerful. It gathers people together and enacts a story, giving a heightened experience of reality that can change minds and lives, as people who have seen "The Great Immensity" have told me it changed theirs. There is a growing discourse that wants to portray theater as unworthy of public support. Yet the stories we tell are the basis of our values and how we vote, live and understand ourselves as a society. That's as public as it gets.