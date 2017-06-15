Adolescents' e-cigarette use drops for first time in years

Story highlights High school and middle school students decreased their use of e-cigarettes from 2015 to 2016

Exposure to nicotine in e-cigarettes can have more of an effect on developing brains

(CNN) The number of high school and middle school students who use e-cigarettes, as well as other tobacco products, has decreased for the first time in years, according to a report released Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report analyzes the results of National Youth Tobacco Surveys from 2011 to 2016. These annual surveys were given to American middle and high school students who voluntarily filled out the pencil and paper questionnaire.

And the results show that from 2015 to 2016, the rate of high-schoolers using e-cigarettes, along with hookahs and combustible tobacco products, dropped.

For middle-schoolers, rates of e-cigarette use dropped as well.

"This report has some good news, and it has some bad news, when it comes to youth tobacco product use in the United States," said Brian King, deputy director for research translation in the CDC's Office of Smoking and Healthand one of the report's authors. "The good news is that we've seen a marked decline in the use of tobacco products among our nation's youth. However, the bad news is that we still have about 3.9 million US youth who are using tobacco products."

Read More