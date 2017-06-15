Programming note: CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta introduces us to leaders and volunteers behind inspiring organizations in a one-hour, prime-time "Champions for Change" special airing Saturday, June 17th at 9pm ET on CNN.

Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) "We have Raisin Bran and a green apple, a red apple, and graham crackers," said Gia (I changed her name for the sake of privacy here). We were sitting face to face in an Atlanta classroom as the bright elementary school student showed me the snacks and other food she was excited to take home for the weekend. The bags of food arrived every week for the kids in her school, courtesy of the charity "Blessings In A Backpack".

I was struck by how gingerly Gia handled each item. Clearly, the single-serving-sized fare was important to her.

It also struck me that for most of us, the bag didn't contain much. It was stocked mostly with the kind of stuff you might get at the vending machine or fruit stand as a second thought.

But most striking to me? That for many of the kids this charity helps in 47 US states, this stash of food may be all they get to eat until the school bell rings Monday morning..

Let that sink in.

