There will be no racism at 2018 World Cup matches, says Russia's anti-racism chief

Updated 7:53 AM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

Smertin: 'No racist incidents at Russia 2018'

Story highlights

  • Russia to host 2018 World Cup
  • Smertin is Russia's anti-racism inspector

(CNN)In under a year Russia will host the 2018 World Cup, arguably the world's biggest sporting event, and all eyes will be on a country which has grappled with hooliganism and racism in recent years.

But Alexey Smertin, Russia's anti-racism and discrimination inspector, has told CNN he can guarantee there will be no racist incidents at World Cup matches.
Asked how damaging it would be were there to be any incidents during matches, the former Chelsea midfielder said: "It won't be. I can guarantee. The people who know me, they know how honest I was on the pitch. Why should I lie?"
    A complicated picture

    The World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 next year.
    Players and fans from 32 countries will descend on the world's biggest country for the first World Cup to be held in Eastern Europe, but how accepting will Russia be of its visitors?
    In recent years, a number of black footballers playing in Russia's top flight have complained of repeated and persistent racism.
    Data provided by researchers at Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) and Russia-based SOVA show that racist incidents continue to occur at football matches in the country, though progress has been made.
    According to the report, there was a decrease in the number of racist incidents in and around stadiums during the 2016-17 season, compared with the 2015-16 football campaign.
    Between June 2016 and May 2017, there were 89 reported incidents of discriminatory displays logged. In the 2015-16 season it was 101, while in 2014-15 there were 92 reported incidents.
    Piara Powar, executive director of FARE, told CNN the picture for the 2018 World Cup was "very complicated."
    "We won't predict that there will be problems as a country comes together, to be seen as a good host," he said.
    "But incidents could take place, and we could see individuals attacked and a replication of incidents seen in Russian domestic football, with black players being targeted."

    'Racism a global issue'

    Two years ago, Brazil striker Hulk, who now plays in China, said he had encountered racism "almost every game" while playing for Zenit St. Petersburg.
    Zenit, in particular, has come under the spotlight in recent years. In 2012 a group of fans released a manifesto calling for non-white and gay players to be excluded from their team, a notice the club quickly distanced itself from.
    In 2015, Smertin himself was criticized after saying racism in Russia did not exist.
    "Racism in Russia is like fashion," he had told the BBC. "It comes from abroad, from different countries. Ten years ago, some fans may have given a banana to black guys -- it was just for fun."
    Smertin, who made 55 international appearances for Russia, told CNN he had since been learning about the issues.
    "It's a global problem," he said. "I wouldn't say in this case Russia is a different country, that's why I was appointed.
    "If it happens, it is individually or small groups compared to all population of Russia.
    "It happens everywhere. I've been educating myself. I've been creating the team and I would like to create a public council for that -- people who are influential who can help me."

    'People don't know that their acts hurt'

    People in blackface and carry bananas while marching in a government-backed parade in Sochi, Russia on May 27. The city will host one of Cameroon&#39;s matches at the Confederations Cup soccer tournament
    People in blackface and carry bananas while marching in a government-backed parade in Sochi, Russia on May 27. The city will host one of Cameroon's matches at the Confederations Cup soccer tournament
    In May, at an official parade in Sochi, people in black face paint and carrying bananas paraded in the city's streets as part of a section dedicated to the Confederations Cup -- a FIFA tournament which acts as a precursor to next year's World Cup.
    Held from June 17 to July 2 in various Russian cities, the tournament is an eight-nation event involving Portugal, Germany, Russia, Mexico, Cameroon, New Zealand, Chile and Australia.
    In a statement, the Sochi city government said at the time that "by no means did the carnival parade intend to insult anyone."
    Smertin described the incident as unfortunate.
    "My role is to educate because some people don't know that their acts hurt people," he said.
    "They don't do that sometimes on purpose, but they don't know that their acts hurt people and they need to know."

    A FIFA first at Confederations Cup

    Should discriminatory incidents occur at the Confederations Cup, FIFA -- football's governing body -- will use a three-step procedure for the first time at an official tournament.
    Referees will have the authority to first stop the match and request a public announcement, then suspend the match until the behavior stops and, finally, if the behavior persists, abandon the match.
    Take a tour of the 2018 Russia World Cup stadiums
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia&#39;s second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint PetersburgBuilt on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia's second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage, final&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, final
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff
    Legacy: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Ekaterinburg Stadium, YekaterinburgLocated 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: FC Ural, one of Russia&#39;s oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich&#39;s Allianz Arena.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kaliningrad Stadium, KaliningradBuilt in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    The varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F (20 C).
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-DonThe varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F (20 C).
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Rostov Arena schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy:&lt;/strong&gt; As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov&#39;s home fixtures.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Rostov Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup:     Group stage, last 16
    Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Fisht Stadium, Sochi The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Fisht Stadium schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage, semifinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Fisht Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Luzhniki Stadium, MoscowIt was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Luzhniki Stadium schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country&#39;s leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Luzhniki Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final
    Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Volgograd Arena, VolgogradBuilt at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Volgograd Arena schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup:&lt;/strong&gt; N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Volgograd Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the &quot;people&#39;s team&quot; which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena&#39;s facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak&#39;s logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Spartak Stadium, Moscow Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Spartak Stadium schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage, third-place playoff&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Last 16&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Spartak Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, third-place playoff
    World Cup    : Last 16
    Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny NovgorodSituated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup:&lt;/strong&gt; N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    Set to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Samara Arena, SamaraSet to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Samara Arena schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup:&lt;/strong&gt; N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Samara Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup:     Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater venue began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people&#39;s unification with Russia&#39;s other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in 2017.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Mordovia Arena, SaranskSet to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater venue began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in 2017.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Mordovia Arena schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup: &lt;/strong&gt;N/A&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup&lt;/strong&gt;: Group stage&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium&#39;s temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Mordovia Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal&#39;s Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kazan Arena, Kazan Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    &lt;strong&gt;Kazan Arena schedule&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Confederations Cup:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, semifinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;World Cup:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Legacy:&lt;/strong&gt; Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kazan Arena schedule
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
    World Cup:     Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    world cup 2018 krestovsky stadium zenit arena exterior ice fishing Krestovsky saint petersburg football stadium russia 2018 world cup interiorEkaterinburg stadium front russia world cup Ekaterinburg stadium russia world cup Russia 2018 world cup Kaliningrad Stadium artist&#39;s impressionBaltika StadiumRostov-on-don arena artists impression russia world cup 2018 Rostov-on-don construction russia 2018 world cup Fisht stadium world cup russia world cup 2018 sochi Fisht stadium sochi world cup 2018 russia Luzhniki stadium moscow russia world cup 2018 usain bolt moscow 2013 world athletics championshipsLuzhniki stadium moscow russia world cup 2018 2Volgograd Stadium before overhauling for fifa world cup 2018 russia Volgograd Stadium artist&#39;s impressionSpartak Stadium russia world cup 2018Spartak stadium interior russia world cup 2018Nizhny Novgorod football stadium site russia world cup 2018Nizhny Novgorod world cup 2018 russia stadium artist&#39;s impressionSamara stadium russia world cup 2018 constructionSamara stadium russia world cup 2018 constructionMordovia arena russia 2018 world cup scale model Mordovia Arena russia 2018 world cup Kazan arena russia world cup 2018 exterior hd screen Kazan arena river russia world cup 2018
    Anti-discrimination observers will also be deployed to all matches, while FIFA will hold its annual "Anti-Discrimination Days" during the Confederations Cup semifinals on June 28-29.
    Three years ago, the Russian government's so-called "Spectator Law" came into force, regulating behavior inside stadiums and prohibiting paraphernalia and symbols of a political, Nazi, extremist or provocative nature.
    In their recent report, FARE said incidents of discrimination and displays of neo-Nazi symbolism were not limited to stadiums but "widely accepted within online fan forums, social media outlets" while organized far-right groups engaged in "violent hate crimes" outside stadiums before and after matches.
    "Although the so-called 'Spectator Law' came into force in Russia in January 2014 regulating fan behavior inside the stadiums, there is so far little evaluation of its practical implementation," read the report.
    "The law addresses individual offenses committed inside stadiums but, given the organized nature of far-right groups, it is unlikely that the law could challenge the overall direction of travel of the Russian fan scene."