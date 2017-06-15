Story highlights Mohammad Al-Hajali, 23, fled civil war in Syria four year ago

"He left Syria to have a nice life, a new life in the UK," a friend says

London (CNN) A Syrian refugee who escaped civil war for a better life in the UK has been named one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in west London, the UK-based Syria Solidarity Campaign said Thursday.

An outpouring of heart-wrenching messages from London's Syrian community mourned the death of Mohammad Al-Hajali, 23, a civil engineering student at the University of West London.

The student arrived in the UK four years ago after fleeing his home in Daraa, Syria, and crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Turkey.

"A Syrian refugee in the UK, Mohammed passed away in the Grenfell Tower fire yesterday," the campaign said in a Facebook post Thursday. "We are heartbroken for his family, who thought he had found safety in the UK."

