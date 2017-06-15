UK government delays Queen's Speech

(CNN) The official opening of UK parliament and the Queen's Speech -- a key annual event in which the government lays out its policy agenda -- will take place two days later than scheduled following the result of the snap election last week.

Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, announced the date change on Thursday.

"The Government has agreed with Buckingham Palace that the State Opening of Parliament will take place on 21 June 2017," Leadsom said in a statement, according to the UK Press Association.

The Queen's Speech had been scheduled for June 19 but there has been speculation in British media outlets for days that a delay appeared to be on the cards in the wake of the Conservative Party's lackluster election performance.

The announcement comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May continues to court the Democratic Unionist Party in a bid to secure an alliance to remain in power.

