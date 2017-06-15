(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered fired FBI chief James Comey "political asylum" during his annual question and answer call-in session on state television on Thursday.

"What makes the FBI director different from Mr. Snowden then? It seems to me that in that case he's not so much the head of the FBI as an activist who has a particular point of view."

"By the way, if he faces some sort of prosecution in this regard, we are ready to give him political asylum as well. He should know that," he said sarcastically during the televised event.

Here's three other things we learned from the televised program:

1. He got personal

It's rare for the Russian leader to speak publicly about his family and few details are known, but during the event, Putin claimed his children and grandchildren have a "perfectly normal, ordinary life."

He revealed that his grandchildren are now attending kindergarten.

"I really don't want them to live like hereditary princes. I want them to have a perfectly ordinary childhood and they are part of the collective in the kindergarten," he said.

Putin said that his second grandchild was born recently, adding that he keeps them out of the spotlight so that they can have a normal upbringing.

"...they won't be left alone if they're identified as the grandchildren of the President," he said.

The fact that Putin is a grandfather was only revealed a few days ago in a new Oliver Stone documentary

2. He thinks sanctions are enacted 'to hold Russia back'

"This, of course, shows the continuous internal political battle but nevertheless this is happening, and I think there is no ground for this. If there was no Crimea, no other problems, they would come up with something else to suppress Russia. This is how this policy was always presented -- to hold Russia back," he said.

3. Not everyone agreed with him

During the live broadcast, Russian state television also displayed text messages featuring negative responses to the President's comments.

Critical messages included "Putin, do you really think people believe in this circus with set-up questions?" and "Three terms is enough."

Putin returned as the country's president in 2012 for his third non consecutive term. Before that he was prime minister to Dmitry Medvedev from 2008 and previously served two terms as President in 2000 and 2004.