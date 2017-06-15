Story highlights Teens were lost for 3 days in Paris catacombs

The underground burial site is a popular tourist attraction

(CNN) Two teenagers have been treated in hospital for hypothermia after spending three days lost in the network of catacombs under Paris.

The boys, who are aged 16 and 17, were located by search crews with sniffer dogs in a rescue operation that took place early Wednesday morning, according to Agence-France Presse news.

"It was thanks to the dogs that we found them," a spokesman for the Paris fire service told AFP.

The public can access a limited section of the catacombs, which were old quarries used in the late 1780s to house Paris' dead.

