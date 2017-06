Student pulls all-nighter helping Grenfell Tower victims, then takes exam

(CNN) It was 1:45 in the morning on Wednesday and Rory Walsh was supposed to be sleeping. After all, the most important exams of his life would start in a little over six hours.

But instead, he found himself standing on his balcony in his underwear cowering from the heat of the 24-story Grenfell Tower, which was engulfed in flames

For the next few minutes, Walsh stood in shock as he watched "fire shoot from the floor to the roof" of the apartment building opposite his house.

"It wasn't normal," said Walsh, 18. "We saw people at the window screaming. It was like something out of a film. You feel helpless watching it -- but nothing is going to rebuild that."

Fifteen minutes later, as the fire continued to spread, Walsh got dressed, and along with his parents, got to work.

