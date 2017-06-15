Grenfell fire: UK to carry out inspections on other towers

London (CNN) Britain will inspect tower blocks across the country after a deadly blaze at a London apartment building raised fears of similar catastrophes in other high rises.

The inspections could involve hundreds of buildings, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that checks would made be on tower blocks undergoing refurbishment.

Theresa May's government criticized

One figure coming under scrutiny is Prime Minister Theresa May's newly appointed chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, who served as housing minister until he lost his seat in last week's snap general election.

Barwell had told lawmakers that the government intended to review fire safety standards following a deadly blaze at the Lakanal House high-rise building in south London in 2009, in which three women and three children died. In that case, exterior paneling helped the fire spread.

Jim Fitzpatrick, an MP with the main opposition Labour Party, slammed the Conservative-led government for shuffling its feet on the review, which has not yet been published.

He said that he and a parliamentary group that he chairs have been pushing for better safety regulations since the 2009 fire.

"This kind of event shouldn't be happening, but it takes money and it takes political will," Fitzpatrick, a former fire minister and firefighter, told CNN.

"Engineering solutions of suppression systems like fire sprinklers could have prevented this fire from taking hold and would have prevented anyone from dying ... Nobody dies in fires in sprinklered buildings."

A woman tries to locate a missing relative on Wednesday after the fire engulfed Grenfell Tower.

The Department of Communities and Local Government rejected Fitzpatrick's comments that the Conservative government had sat on the review, saying it was "simply not true" and that the work was ongoing.

"Following the Lakanal House fire, the coroner recommended the guidance relating to fire safety within the building regulations (be) simplified," it said in a statement.

"The coroner also asked (the) government to write to councils encouraging them to consider retro-fitting sprinklers, which we did shortly after."

Materials questioned

The country's Policing and Fire Minister Nick Hurd said authorities were in the process of identifying towers that might be in a similar process of refurbishment.

They will "run a system of checks and inspections so that we can as quickly as possible provide assurance to people," he said.

Inspections will likely look at any cladding used. Documents show that aluminium composite material (ACM) was used in Grenfell Tower's rainscreen cladding. ACM is essentially a sandwich of two aluminium sheets with materials for insulation inside.

Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower in the White City district of London as a massive fire engulfed the building early in the morning on Wednesday, June 14. London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has declared the fire a major incident as more than 200 firefighters tackle the blaze and at least 50 people are receive hospital treatment. Hide Caption 1 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower after a fire engulfed the building in the early morning hours. Hide Caption 2 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire at the Grenfell Tower. At least 30 people were taken to five London hospitals but it was not clear how many were still trapped. London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been a number of deaths, and the incident was unprecedented in her 29-year career. Hide Caption 3 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower. Hide Caption 4 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative. Hide Caption 5 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control. Hide Caption 6 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Emergency service members work at the scene. Hide Caption 7 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire. Hide Caption 8 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Police stand near debris on the ground. Hide Caption 9 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire on June 14 in west London. Hide Caption 10 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns. Hide Caption 11 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Firefighters are battling the massive fire. Hide Caption 12 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London People watch as smoke rises from the high-rise. Hide Caption 13 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire. Hide Caption 14 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Local council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the authorities are still trying to "establish how many people have been injured or, sadly, lost their lives." Hide Caption 15 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire. Hide Caption 16 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning. Hide Caption 17 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services. Hide Caption 18 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower. Hide Caption 19 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Emergency services respond to the fire. Hide Caption 20 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building. Hide Caption 21 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out." Hide Caption 22 of 23 Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze. Hide Caption 23 of 23

ACM panels often have a polyethylene core, which can be highly flammable. It is not yet clear whether this material was used in Grenfell Tower's cladding.

Rydon, the company that carried out a recent refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, said the "project met all required building regulations."

Online records show that it had hired Harley Facades Limited to install the "over-cladding with ACM cassette rainscreen."

Ray Bailey -- managing director at Harley Facades, which has since gone into administration -- said the company was "not aware of any link between the fire and the exterior cladding to the tower."