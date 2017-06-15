Yoko Ono getting 'Imagine' songwriting credit

Story highlights Announcement was made at National Music Publishers Association event

Sean Lennon posted about it

(CNN) "Imagine" Yoko Ono had inspired one of John Lennon's greatest songs.

It's easy if you try.

The National Music Publishers Association on Wednesday announced that Lennon's widow is to receive a co-writing credit on the 1971 song as part of the organization's Centennial Song Award.

During the announcement, a clip of an interview with Lennon from 1980 was played in which he said credit for "Imagine" should be shared with Ono because he took the concept and the lyric from her book "Grapefruit."

Ono and Lennon's son Sean posted a photo with his mother from the event.

