How Allison Williams is paying it forward

(CNN) Allison Williams knows that she's been blessed.

The "Girls" and "Get Out" actress had a wealthy upbringing in New Canaan, Connecticut with access to the best teachers and schools. (Her father is NBC News anchor Brian Williams.)

Williams graduated from Yale University with a degree in English in 2010, but it was her parents who instilled her interest in education advocacy.

"[My parents] tried to raise us with constant reminders of how lucky we were and not to take any of it for granted," Williams said earlier this month at MCON, a Millennial engagement conference held in Washington D.C. "We were white kids born in this atmosphere that just set up for success."

Williams understood from an early age that most American children don't have the educational opportunities she was afforded.

Read More